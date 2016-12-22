Army Sgt. Franz Walkup of Woodbury receives SMART HOUSE

U.S. Army Sgt. Franz Ulrich Walkup was born in Germany on September 12, 1988 and moved to the United States in 2001. Today, Walkup lives in Woodbury, Tennessee. In fact, he is doing more than living in recent days, he is thriving.
The death of his older brother, 1st Lt. Frank Bland Walkup, who was killed in action in 2007 while serving in Iraq, inspired Franz to join the military and serve his country. He was deployed to Iraq for Operation New Dawn in 2010 with Bravo Company 1st Battalion 7th Field Artillery Regiment.
In 2012, after his first deployment, Franz married his wife Shannon Dawn Walkup, and was then assigned to the 3rd Platoon Destined Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, and 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team where he performed the duties of a Forward Observer. On September 29th, 2012 while deployed to Afghanistan, Franz sustained five gunshot wounds from Afghan National Army soldiers. He suffered injuries including major nerve damage to his legs and severe abdominal injuries.
On Thursday, Walkup received a brand new SPECIALLY ADAPTED SMART HOUSE built in Woodbury, thanks to actor Gary Sinise’s Foundation R.I.S.E. program, along with other donors.
Bank of America, FedEx, Semper Fi Fund, The Home Depot Foundation, Phoenix Patriot Foundation, Honoring the Sacrifice and Boot Campaign, as well as our building partners, Shubert Design Furniture, CORE Brands, National Wood Flooring Association, National Tile Contractors Association, GE, Benjamin Moore, North American Van Lines, Sunbelt Rentals, NAHB, Crossville Tile, BrightView Landscapes, MAPEI and American Airlines.
