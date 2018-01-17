Armed Robbery in Shelbyville
Video surveillance was reviewed by investigators which showed an armed individual lying in wait on the clerk who arrived to open the store. As the clerk entered the store the armed suspect forced the clerk inside and demanded she open the cash register. The clerk was then made to lie on the ground as the suspect fled on foot.
Investigators developed information that Brandon Mitchell as a suspect and executed a search warrant at his residence.
Mitchell has been charged with Aggravated Robbery and is in the Bedford County jail on a $50,000 bond.