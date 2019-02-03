Area Sheriff Reminds you that Marijuana remains Illegal Drug on the Federal Level

The attitude around marijuana may be shifting, but on the federal level, it has not.
Marijuana is a Schedule I narcotic, with the likes of LSD and Heroine. It’s also now legal for recreational use in 10 states.
Now, law enforcement is caught in the middle.
“No matter what the states do, the federal government has marijuana as an illegal drug,” noted Franklin County Sheriff, Tim Fuller. “So, what some of our states are doing is sending a mixed message.”
Sheriff Fuller added, “I’ve been in law enforcement 37 years and it’s been a problem for 37 years,” he said. “There’s more coming by way of mail, UPS, FedEx, we’ve run into more of that than we used to.”
It’s a trend rising all across the state. According to the TBI, in 2017 drug and narcotics violations rose by just over 6%. (WKRN-TV)
