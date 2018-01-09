A Murfreesboro Podiatrist, who also operated an office in Manchester, will be sentenced to prison later this month on January 26, 2018. 51 year-old John J. Cauthon of Murfreesboro, Tenn., was convicted in 2017 by a federal jury on four counts of health care fraud involving a 16-month scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs, announced Donald Q. Cochran, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee. The convictions came after a two-week trial before United States Chief District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw, Jr. Cauthon was also acquitted of three counts of health care fraud.
According to the Indictment and the evidence presented at trial, from May 2014 to August 2015, Cauthon executed a scheme to defraud Medicare, TennCare, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee by submitting false and fraudulent claims for surgical procedures he did not perform. Cauthon traveled around to nursing homes across Tennessee and up-coded routine foot care to nail avulsions, which is paid out at a higher rate by Medicare. Cauthon’s former employees testified at trial that they witnessed him prescribe medically unnecessary ankle braces to bed-bound patients and witnessed him pocket Medicare funds after durable medical equipment was returned or never picked up by patients.
Cauthon, the former Murfreesboro and Manchester doctor is scheduled to be sentenced on January 26, 2018. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of health care fraud. (WGNS Radio)
Area Doctor to be Sentenced to Prison This Month
A Murfreesboro Podiatrist, who also operated an office in Manchester, will be sentenced to prison later this month on January 26, 2018. 51 year-old John J. Cauthon of Murfreesboro, Tenn., was convicted in 2017 by a federal jury on four counts of health care fraud involving a 16-month scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs, announced Donald Q. Cochran, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee. The convictions came after a two-week trial before United States Chief District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw, Jr. Cauthon was also acquitted of three counts of health care fraud.