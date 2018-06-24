Area County Unemployment Rates Up Slightly

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips announced that unemployment rates in nearly every Tennessee county remained under 5 percent during May 2018.
Ninety-three of Tennessee’s 95 counties recorded a rate in May that was less than 5 percent. Unemployment in two counties was 5 percent or greater during the time period.
Williamson County had the lowest unemployment in the state with a rate of 2.1 percent, which was 0.1 of a percentage point higher than it was in April.
Lauderdale County had the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee during May at 5.3 percent which is an increase of 0.4 of a percentage point from the previous month.
Coffee County’s unemployment rate went up slightly from 2.9 percent in April to 3.0 percent in May.
Bedford County rose from 3 percent to 3.2. Cannon County went up from 2.5 in April to 2.7 percent in May. Franklin County’s unemployment rate jumped to 3 percent in May from an April rate of 2.8. Grundy went from 3.6 to 3.7 percent. Moore County’s unemployment rate rose 0.2 percent to 2.8 in May and Warren County also went up 0.2 percent to 3.2 percent in May.
