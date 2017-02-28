An investigation has been opened just hours after the girls basketball coach at Grundy County, Johnathan Shedd resigned.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s office confirms it is investigating missing money from the high school booster club.
According to school officials, Shedd says he resigned because of false allegations and concerns for himself and his family.
The Tennessee Comptroller’s office has been called to investigate the matter, and they and the sheriff’s department are waiting to interview Shedd.
Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum says a new treasurer took over in October and she is the one who reported the money missing to his office last week.
The investigation comes after parents brought a storm of complaints to the school board at the beginning of the month.
The sheriff however, says the missing money is the only criminal complaint against Shedd.
Area Coach being Investigating
