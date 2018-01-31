«

Area Authorities Asking for Your Help

Subject from Manchester Walmart

The Manchester Police Department is asking for help identify a person. A male subject is believed to be involved in an incident that took place at Wal-Mart. If you can identify this person, please contact Manchester Police Investigator Brandon Tomberlin at 728-2099.

Winchester Walmart subject #1

On January 27th, 2 male subjects entered Walmart in Winchester and stole several items, including a hoverboard and 2 computers. They left in a white 4 door Chevrolet sedan.

Winchester Walmart subject #2

If you have any information on this theft or the individuals/vehicle involved, please call Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 (Detective Robert Morris) or call Crimestoppers at 962-INFO (4636).
These cases are believed to be unrelated.

The car the two men were traveling in.