Area Authorities Asking for Your Help

The Manchester Police Department is asking for help identify a person. A male subject is believed to be involved in an incident that took place at Wal-Mart. If you can identify this person, please contact Manchester Police Investigator Brandon Tomberlin at 728-2099.
Winchester Walmart subject #1
On January 27th, 2 male subjects entered Walmart in Winchester and stole several items, including a hoverboard and 2 computers. They left in a white 4 door Chevrolet sedan.
Winchester Walmart subject #2
If you have any information on this theft or the individuals/vehicle involved, please call Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 (Detective Robert Morris) or call Crimestoppers at 962-INFO (4636).
These cases are believed to be unrelated.