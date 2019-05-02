Area 13 Special Olympics for Bedford, Coffee, Franklin and Moore counties would not exist today if it was not for the dedication of volunteers. Many volunteers dedicate their time to support children and adults with intellectual disabilities achieve their dreams. On behalf of the athletes they would like for you to consider volunteering.
Along with a provided lunch, each volunteer will receive a FREE Shirt to wear during the event.
Event Date: Thursday, May 2, 2019
Rain Date: Tuesday, May 7, 2019
Time: 8:30 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: Tullahoma High School Stadium
1001 North Jackson Street
Tullahoma, TN 37388
If you would like to volunteer, please contact: Stacey Lowe, Volunteer Coordinator at stalo12@charter.net or Rhonda Milleville for High School Students (Junior & Seniors) at rhonda.milleville@tcsedu.net
Area 13 Special Olympics Needing Volunteers
