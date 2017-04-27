April’s Hometown Hero
Our hero this month is Coffee County Deputy Larry McKelvey. He has been a corrections officer with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department since 3/17/16. In October, 2016 Larry became a Canine Officer in the jail when the department acquired K-9 Yoshi. He and Yoshi were trained in drug search, apprehension and tracking. Yoshi is level 2 patrol certified.
Deputy McKelvey donated his time and materials to build the kennel needed for housing Yoshi. He is always available if Yoshi is needed in searching the jail for contraband and donates his time for training.
McKelvey and Yoshi do perimeter checks at the jail and help out patrol when needed. Deputy McKelvey goes above and beyond in his job and he’s dedicated to his church, family, the community and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff Graves stated that this addition to the department is probably the best thing that the department has done for the jail.
We are continuing to ask for the public’s help for more hometown heroes. Go to our Facebook page or the Al White Ford Lincoln Mercury Facebook page to nominate a law enforcement official. Tell us why you think someone that serves Coffee County in law enforcement deserves to be chosen as a “Hometown Hero”. The man or woman that is selected each month will be recognized on WMSRradio.com and receive a nice surprise from Al White Motors.
Thank you to all that serve and protect us, our Hometown Heroes.