Applications being accepted for Adults to Enroll Tuition-Free for Community or Technical College.
In a news release Thursday, the governor’s office says Tennessee Reconnect applications can be completed online. Enrollees need to apply to a community college or other eligible institution, file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form and enroll in a degree or certificate program at least part-time.
To be eligible, a student can’t have an associate or bachelor’s degree, must be a Tennessee resident for at least one year and must be determined an independent student on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
Tennessee Reconnect builds off of Tennessee Promise, which provides high school graduates two years of tuition-free community or technical college.