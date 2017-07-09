The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is currently working another stolen utility trailer case. Sometime between July 6th and July 7th, 2017 someone stole a black 8×14 dump trailer off a farm near the 1700 block of Fletcher Road in the Winchester Springs area.
A tarp over the trailer is held down by a single bungee strap due to the crank for the tarp being broken.
If you have any information about this theft or the whereabouts of the stolen trailer please contact Investigator George Dyer at Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-962-0123.
Another Utility Trailer Stolen
