Investigator George Dyer of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a theft case. On June 25th or June 26th someone stole a red 6×8 foot utility trailer from the Carson Lane area in the Broadview Community of Franklin County. The trailer has white wheels, wood floor, and new safety chains. The trailer has been weathered due to age.
Utility trailers have been stolen from many different areas including Coffee County so authorities are asking that residents make sure your utility trailers are secured.
Anyone having information on this crime please contact Investigator Dyer at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-962-0123.
Another Utility Trailer Stolen in the Area
