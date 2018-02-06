Tullahoma Police are investigating the theft of $740 worth of items from Hibbett’s Sports in Northgate Mall on Jan. 31.
According to a report by Officer Jimmy Coleman, store employee Jimmy Morrison reported that three black females entered the store and removed the merchandise from the racks. The three then fled to the parking lot and got into a gray Kia Sorento with damage to the right front feeder and a temporary tag.
One female was described as tall with long dark hair, wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.
A second female was shorter with red hair, wearing a white jacket.
The third female was average height, wearing a red hoodie with the hood up.
Detective Johnny Gore is investigating the theft.
The descriptions are very similar to those concerning shoplifting that took place recently at Dollar General on the Murfreesboro Hwy.
Another Shoplifting Case, this time in Tullahoma
