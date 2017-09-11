John Vanderveer was sentenced for his part in selling e-cigarettes to inmates, including the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center in Murfreesboro. The uncle of former Sheriff Robert Arnold was sentenced by a federal judge Monday to serve 12 months and one day in a federal prison and pay more than 52-thousand in restitution for obstruction of justice.
Vanderveer, who handled sales in the company, admitted during his plea that he formed the Georgia company, JailCigs, LLC, in October 2013 with Arnold and former sheriff’s office Chief Administrative Deputy Joe Russell to sell e-cigarettes to Rutherford County jail inmates and market the products to other jails nationwide.
Arnold is currently serving a 50-month prison term after pleading guilty to wire fraud, honest services fraud and extortion under color of official right. Russell is set to be sentenced in October on those same charges after his plea.
Another Man Sent to Jail for E-Cig Scandal in Rutherford County
