Another Day brings Two Arrests in 2nd Murder in Grundy County
Winton was reported missing back in March, and his body was discovered in a remote wooded area in October near Highway 50 and Bess Road.
On Wednesday, November 15, 2017, officers with the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina arrested Donavon Dakota Hargis, 23, and Jamie Nunley, 40, both of Grundy County, Tennessee. Both individuals were wanted from Grundy County, Tennessee on charges of First Degree Murder and Felony Abuse of a Corpse.
Officers with the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office received a request for assistance from the Grundy County, TN Sheriff’s Office regarding an ongoing homicide investigation in their county. They had obtained indictments on two suspects in this case and had information to believe those two suspects were currently in Yancey County, possibly somewhere on US Highway 19W.
Officers took both suspects into custody without incident.