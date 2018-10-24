The Grundy County football team is back in news, but this time the news involves another team.
A Facebook video posted by GCTV, a local cable channel on the mountain, shows the coin toss before a game.
According to WTVC-TV in Chattanooga, during the coin toss, players for Sequatchie County’s football team can be seen holding up two jerseys.
According to the Grundy County Athletic Director Leon Woodlee, the numbers on the jerseys are of former Grundy County football players charged in last year’s attempted aggravated rape case. The football players allegedly tried to assault a freshman in the team’s fieldhouse.
Woodlee says that the boys charged now attend Sequatchie County, and cannot be on Grundy County school property.
The case against the five students accused in the case was sealed by Judge Tim Brock of Coffee County. He put a non-disclosure order on the case on November 15, 2017 after the boys appeared in court.
Woodlee says the players are not allowed to play against Grundy County in any sport, even when Grundy County travels to Sequatchie.
According to the Athletic Director, neither coach knew the students planned the action. He says Sequatchie High’s principal called to apologize for his player’s actions.
Another Controversy for Grundy County Football
