Another Appeal Denied for Man who Killed a Manchester Woman
Jacob Pearman originally argued six reasons his conviction should be overturned this past May. Some of the stated arguments included the trial court denying his motion for a change of venue and another suggested the courts abused their discretion in declining to strike a juror for cause. All six motions were denied by the appeals court in Nashville.
Pearman choked and beat his wife, Carla, to death in 2013. Carla Pearman was the former Carla Dillard of Manchester and was a 2002 graduate of Coffee County High School. He admitted to how he killed her during a police interview after he was arrested.
He was sentenced to life in prison by Circuit Court Judge David Bragg after the jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in early 2015.
On Thursday, September 21, 2017, the Tennessee Supreme Court denied his appeal from moving forward. Ironically, that denial fell on Pearman’s 35th birthday.
Pearman will remain behind bars for life. He will be eligible for parole at age 90 in year 2073. (WGNS Radio)