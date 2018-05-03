Another 18-Wheeler Crash Shuts Down I-24

Photos provided by Coffee County Emergency Management
On Wednesday afternoon (May 2, 2018), just before 5pm an 18-wheeler crashed on I-24 near mile-marker 123 westbound. Coffee County Emergency Management along with Manchester Fire Department, Coffee County EMS, THP, Coffee County Sheriff’s Dept, TDOT, and Coffee County Rescue Squad responded to the scene. The truck had a tire blowout and the semi went into a pond on the side of the interstate. While en-route units were notified that this tractor was carrying a mixed load of hazardous corrosives, acids, and oxidizers and that the contents had spilled. Upon arrival all responding agencies worked quickly together to secure initial protective distances by shutting down the interstate in both directions to protect those who were traveling or in the area from exposure to these chemicals.
Coffee County Emergency Management contacted the shipping company and began information gathering to learn as much as possible about the hazardous materials involved and the effects of exposure. Once the chemicals were better understood the interstate was opened back up to 3 lanes until a cleanup company arrived out of Chattanooga.
The property owner where the tractor trailer ended up was kind enough to allow responders to use an access through his field to get to the crash site.
Emergency crews, TDEC, EPA and the cleanup contractors relocated to get off the side of the interstate and began cleanup efforts that continued through about mid-day Thursday.
The driver was uninjured.