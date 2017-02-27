Annual Motlow Gala is Coming Up Soon
The Gala will be held on Saturday, March 25, at the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center and starts this year at 5:30 p.m.
Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., and there will be a brief program where Motlow President Dr. Tony Kinkel will have the honor of bestowing two alumni awards; the Distinguished Alumni Award, and new this year, The One to Watch Award, which will recognize a younger alum.
This year the Motlow College Foundation will host a live auction featuring a limited number of items, and at the conclusion of the live auction the band Utopia will kick off a night of dancing.
New this year is also a pre-Gala event, the Motlow Gala Preview Cocktail Party, which will be held on Saturday, March 11, at the Motlow House Events Center in Tullahoma from 6-8 p.m.
Tickets to the Preview Party are $50 per person and the deadline to purchase is Friday, March 3. Tickets to the Motlow Gala are $100 per person and the deadline to purchase is Friday, March 18. Tickets can be purchased online and auction items viewed by visiting www.mscc.edu/foundation/gala.