«

»

Annual Motlow Gala is Coming Up Soon

Pictured above are, from left, James Fuller, Vice President of sponsoring Southern Community Bank; Bill Yoder, President and CEO of Southern Community Bank; Dr. Tony Kinkel, President of Motlow State Community College; Lane Yoder, Director of the Motlow College Foundation; Jeff Arnett, Master Distiller forsponsoring Jack Daniel’s Distillery; and Steve May, Director of Marketing Operations for Jack Daniel’s Distillery. Motlow State Community College photo.

An amazing night is being planned for guests attending the 25th Annual Motlow Gala, with many new and exciting elements being introduced this year. The Motlow Gala is hosted by the Motlow College Foundation, the fundraising arm of Motlow State Community College, and proceeds from the Motlow Gala help the Foundation provide financial assistance to Motlow students and help the College with creating new educational programs and building new facilities.
The Gala will be held on Saturday, March 25, at the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center and starts this year at 5:30 p.m.
Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., and there will be a brief program where Motlow President Dr. Tony Kinkel will have the honor of bestowing two alumni awards; the Distinguished Alumni Award, and new this year, The One to Watch Award, which will recognize a younger alum.
This year the Motlow College Foundation will host a live auction featuring a limited number of items, and at the conclusion of the live auction the band Utopia will kick off a night of dancing.
New this year is also a pre-Gala event, the Motlow Gala Preview Cocktail Party, which will be held on Saturday, March 11, at the Motlow House Events Center in Tullahoma from 6-8 p.m.
Tickets to the Preview Party are $50 per person and the deadline to purchase is Friday, March 3. Tickets to the Motlow Gala are $100 per person and the deadline to purchase is Friday, March 18. Tickets can be purchased online and auction items viewed by visiting www.mscc.edu/foundation/gala.