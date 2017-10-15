The Animal Rescue Corps responded to an urgent call for assistance from the Monteagle Tennessee Police Department on Thursday. Animal Rescue Corps rescued 14 animals found abandoned in makeshift pens inside a horse trailer. The animals appear to have been housed in the trailer for some time and abandoned at this location days ago. They were found without food or water. All of the animals exhibited signs of chronic neglect, tumors, dehydration, intestinal worms, external parasites, runny eyes, overgrown nails, and more.
The 14 animals were found in the horse trailer that was left attached to a U-Haul box truck behind a restaurant.
Employees with the restaurant provided food and water after discovering the animals trapped in the trailer.
The animals were being taken to an emergency shelter in Lebanon where they will receive thorough veterinary exams, vaccinations, and medical treatment.
Once they have been deemed ready, the animals will be transferred to shelters and rescue organizations to be adopted into loving homes.
Animal Rescue Corps Rescues 14 Animals in Monteagle
