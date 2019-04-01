The first ever “Anglers for Advocacy” fishing tournament will be held on Saturday April 13 at Barton Springs boat ramp on Normandy Lake. This tournament is being held to benefit the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center. The tournament is open to all fishermen for an entry fee of $50. Fishing will start at daylight. Teams can be 1, 2 or 3 anglers, but if you use a 3rd member you must have at least an angler in high school, junior or under the age of 18. There will be a 5 fish limit (any combination), smallmouth bass must be at least 18 inches and largemouth must be a minimum of 15 inches.
For more information contact Phil Petty at 931-636-3149 or pettyphillip@yahoo.com, Jake Davis at 615-613-2382 or sctnbassnation@gmail.com.
Mail entries and checks or money orders no later than April 8 to Coffee County Bass Club C/O Phillip Petty 644 Henry Beaty Lane Manchester, TN 37355. Payment should be made out to Coffee County Bass Club. 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place will be awarded cash prizes and a cash prize for the largest fish.
“Anglers for Advocacy” Fishing Tournament to Benefit Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center
