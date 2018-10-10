Vernita Davis, the current Election Administrator for Coffee County announced earlier this year that she would be retiring by the end of the year.
The Election Commission began to take applications for the job. During that time around 20 people applied with 5 being named finalist.
On Tuesday afternoon the commission of 5 people; Chairman Sandra Soesbe, Secretary Frances Powers and members Bill Bates, Emily Thoma along with Barbara Arp voted in a secret ballot to give the position to current Coffee County Government Purchasing Agent Andy Farrar.
Farrar will begin training before taking over as Election Administrator.
Andy Farrar Named New Election Administrator for Coffee County
