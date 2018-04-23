Amphetamine Causes Highest Number of Traffic Fatalities in Tennessee

Drivers throughout the country are always worried about intoxicated drivers, but are you aware of which drug is the most likely to cause a fatal accident in Tennessee?
A team with “Alcohol.org” recently studied national data to determine which substances are most likely to be found in the bloodstream of drivers in Tennessee.
Some findings specific to Tennessee:
Tennessee ranks 14th in the country with the most alcohol or drug related deaths.
Tennessee saw an increase of 2.8% in police reported drug-related deaths over the past decade
While amphetamine causes the highest number of traffic fatalities in Tennessee, it’s on the rise as the main cause of drug-related fatalities throughout the country– a 113.2% increase over the past decade. (WGNS Radio)
