After issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors in early July, the American Red Cross continues to face an emergency blood shortage. Eligible donors of all blood types are urged to give now. As a special thank you, all those who come to donate blood or platelets now through Aug. 30, 2018, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email. Donate locally here:
Thursday, August 16, 2018
First Baptist Church
1006 Hillsboro Rd.
Manchester, TN 37355
2-6PM
American Red Cross Blood Drive in Manchester
After issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors in early July, the American Red Cross continues to face an emergency blood shortage. Eligible donors of all blood types are urged to give now. As a special thank you, all those who come to donate blood or platelets now through Aug. 30, 2018, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email. Donate locally here: