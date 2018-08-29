American Legion Riders make Donation to Schools

Pictured left to right: Taylor Rayfield, Coordinator of Family Resource Center, Coffee County Schools; John Fielder, American Legion; Paul Gish, American Legion; Rick Jernigan, American Legion; Steve Sember, American Legion; Carol Sember, American Legion; and Dr. LaDonna McFall, Director of Coffee County Schools.
The American Legion Riders Gold Star Post 78 in Manchester donated school supplies to Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center to benefit students in need. “We are grateful to the American Legion Riders and their generous donation ensuring our students have the necessary materials to be successful in the classroom,” said Taylor Rayfield, Coordinator of Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center.
The American Legion Riders mission is to support veterans and children.