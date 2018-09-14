ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION BENEFIT TO BRING FREE FOOD, DRINK AND MUSIC TO LOCAL COMMUNITY

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. – Several local organizations have partnered for a special event to raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. The evening soiree is free and open to the public, and will include live music, food, door prizes, live and silent auctions. Tastings from the Lynchburg Winery and American Craft Distillers will be available with a $5 donation.
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and affects an estimated 5.7 million Americans. In Tennessee, there are more than 120,000 adults age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease – a number expected to increase 16.7 percent by 2025.
“Alzheimer’s disease touches the lives of so many of our Compassus hospice patients and their family members,” said Edie Rimas, executive director for event sponsor Compassus in Tullahoma. “We are honored to participate in this community event to raise awareness and funding for Alzheimer’s disease research and thankful for the support of our fellow sponsors.”
Local event sponsors include Compassus – Tullahoma, American Craft Distillers, Brookdale Tullahoma, Coffee County Funeral Chapel, Jack Daniel’s Distillery, Lynchburg Winery, Manchester Funeral Home, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System, Tennova Healthcare and Home Health, and Tullahoma Funeral Home.
WHAT: Memories & Spirits, An Event Benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association
WHEN: Saturday, September 22 – 6 to 9 p.m.
WHERE: Lynchburg Winery
34 Hiles Street
Lynchburg, TN 37352
For more information or to donate an item for the auction, please call, email or text Amy Carden at 931.408.0240 or Amy.Carden@compassus.com.