Altered VIN leads to Florida man’s Arrest
Then on Friday, (June 30th 2017) according to the arrest warrant, Trooper Boles conducted a follow up search of the vehicle and he located in a hidden compartment behind the radio approximately 2 grams of a white powdery substance believed to cocaine in several baggies. The warrant goes on to state, the alleged drugs were put into a cigarette package in the compartment.
Perez was charged with theft of property, alteration of engine or serial number, schedule II drug violations and simple possession/casual exchange. His bond was set at $110,500 and he will appear in court on July 25, 2017.