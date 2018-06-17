Altercation Sends Hillsboro Man to Jail
Last Monday (June 11, 2018) Kale Wayne Campbell age 32 of Hillsboro
is accused of being involved in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend and her children in Hillsboro. Campbell allegedly went into the residence while 2 of the children were inside and began throwing and breaking items.
Later in the day, Campbell is accused of trying to use his vehicle to run his girlfriend and her 3 children along with their child whom they have together as they were in separate vehicles off the roadway in Hillsboro. The arrest warrant states that Campbell allegedly accelerated his vehicle and tried to maneuver his vehicle in a position to cause a head on collision which placed fear in the girlfriend and the 4 children.
Campbell was located on Thursday and he was arrested. Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Eric Clem charged Campbell with 5 counts of reckless endangerment and 4 counts of aggravated assault. Bond was set at $75,000 and he will appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court June 18, 2018.