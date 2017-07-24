Alleged Threats at Local Hotel Leads to Arrest

Jonathan Cox Herring… Photo provided by the CCSD.
On Friday, (July 21, 2017) a Manchester man was at Quality Inn on the Hillsboro Highway. Manchester Police Officer Alberto Garza received a call about a person causing a disturbance. While police were on their way to the call the hotel clerk called the communications center back and said that the man was trying to get behind the counter and she was afraid he was going to attack her and feared for her safety. According to the arrest warrant, before officers arrived apparently two persons kept the subject from going behind the counter. The man allegedly threatened to shoot these people as well as the clerk. The warrant goes onto state that when the officers arrived they found the subject very intoxicated and he had trouble standing. The subject was allegedly unruly with officers and uncooperative. When Garza cuffed Jonathan Cox Herring age 32 from Skinner Flat Rd in Manchester and searched him they allegedly found a loaded 22 cal. Taurus handgun.
Herring was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a handgun while under the influence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon illegal possession, public intoxication, driving on revoked/suspended license and failure to appear. His bond was set at $40,500 and he will appear in court on August 15, 2017.