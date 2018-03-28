On Tuesday afternoon (March 27, 2018) 34 year-old Russell Lee Asbury and Erika L Canuto age 19 both of Autumn Rd., Morrison went into Wal-Mart in Manchester and allegedly removed items without paying for them. They both got into a vehicle allegedly stolen out of Warren County. Asbury was the driver when Manchester Police officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Highway 41 at Exit 114. Asbury was in the turn lane going onto the interstate and officers approached the vehicle and he allegedly accelerated almost hitting two officers and hit an officer’s vehicle and then went north on Highway 41. Asbury drove at a high rate of speed in traffic putting other drivers at risk. The vehicle became disabled at O’Reilly Auto Parts. Asbury jumped and ran from officers on foot but was later captured.
Asbury and Canuto were both arrested. Asbury was charged by Manchester Investigator Trey Adcock with theft of property, shoplifting, 2 counts aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, vandalism and resisting stop/halt/frisk arrest non-violent. His bond was set at $17,500. Canuto was charged with theft of property and shoplifting. Her bond was set at $3,500, which she made and was released from the Coffee County Jail. Both subjects are set to appear in Coffee County Court on May 1, 2018.
Alleged Stolen Vehicle Leads to Arrests of Two People
