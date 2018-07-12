Alleged Stolen Car Leads to Four People being Arrested

On Thursday morning (May 17th, 2018) Tullahoma Officer Tommy Elliott stopped a vehicle and after checking the tag number it showed the vehicle as being stolen. James Matthew Hall age 32 of Tullahoma was the driver and Elliott asked Hall for consent to search and he allegedly told the officer that there was drug paraphernalia in a black bag in the floor board near the driver seat. According to the arrest warrant, a search of the vehicle yielded a set of digital scales, several small baggies and a glass pipe. Also, allegedly found in the backseat floor board was a wallet which contained another set of digital sales and approximately 5 grams of crystal ice. Of the four subjects in the car no one would take ownership of the items. Hall also allegedly had no valid driver’s license.
Hall was charged with theft of property, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities Bond was set at $16,000.
Passenger Melissa Abigail Smith age 26 of Tullahoma faces charges of manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities and violation of probation. Her bond was set at $12,000.
Passenger Bamberina Star Forsythe age 19 of Normandy was charged with contraband in a penal intuition as she is accused of have 20 grams of crystal meth on her person as she was booked into the Coffee County Jail. She also faces 2 counts of manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. Her bond is $31,000.
Passenger Marcel Simon age 25 was charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. His bond is $11,000.
All have court dates of July 12, 2018.