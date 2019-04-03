On Tuesday, McMinnville Police arrested three suspects in connection with an alleged robbery that occurred inside a motel room earlier that morning.
The victim told police he was lured to the motel room by an acquaintance, but when he arrived, he was robbed at gunpoint. He ran to a nearby restaurant and called the police.
An officer spotted the Chevy Silverado reportedly being driven by one of the suspects. He led police on a pursuit that ended in Woodbury after the vehicle ran over a set of spike strips that had been deployed by Cannon County deputies.
The driver was identified as 20 year-old Nicolas Flores. Two underage females were in the vehicle with Flores. They were said to be runaways from Ooltewah.
A little later in the day, other suspects in the robbery were spotted in a vehicle near Warren County Middle School. The Middle School and Bobby Ray Elementary were placed on lockdown as officers took Samantha Brewer, Leo Garcia, and Rafael Lopez into custody. Brewer was not charged in the robbery but was wanted on outstanding warrants elsewhere.
Alleged Armed Robbery in McMinnville Motel
