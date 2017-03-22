Music fans will have more options to dance the night away at the 16th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which is unveiling an all-night stage focusing on dance, electronic and hip-hop artists.
The Other stage will run all night at this year’s festival, scheduled June 8-11 in Manchester.
This year’s lineup includes U2, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd and hundreds of others.
All Night Stage will run at this year’s Bonnaroo
