All Motlow State Community College campuses will be closed Thursday, Aug. 23, to permit faculty and staff to attend fall convocation. All campuses will reopen and resume normal business hours on Friday, Aug. 24.
Faculty and staff from all Motlow campuses will meet on the Moore County campus for the annual assembly, when presentations are made for the fall semester, including recognition of faculty and staff accomplishments, presentation of service awards, and faculty discipline meetings.
“We are excited about this opportunity to bring the entire Motlow family together for the convocation,” said Melody Edmonds, interim vice president for academic affairs. “The 2018-19 year is going to be one of our best ever, and convocation is a great way to kick it off. Faculty and staff from all campuses have the opportunity to come together and share ideas.”
Regular classes on all campuses begin Monday, Aug. 27.
All Motlow State Community College Campuses Closing Aug. 23 for Convocation
All Motlow State Community College campuses will be closed Thursday, Aug. 23, to permit faculty and staff to attend fall convocation. All campuses will reopen and resume normal business hours on Friday, Aug. 24.