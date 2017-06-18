Alert! Missing Teen from Murfreesboro
Matthew Stafford walked away Thursday (6/15/2017) from his job at Sonic Drive-In on Middle Tennessee Boulevard.
The teen was last seen at Walmart on South Rutherford Boulevard around 5:00 o’clock Thursday evening where he cashed a check.
Sergeant Kyle Evans told our news partner NewsRadio WGNS, “He has no previous history of running away.”
The report of this missing teen notes that he has no known illnesses, no drug or alcohol issues, and no mental health challenges.
Anyone with information about Matthew Stafford’s whereabouts, please contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311.