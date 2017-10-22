Alabama Man Arrested for Drugs on I-24 in Manchester

Charlie McGillis Jr… Photo from the CCSD.
On Thursday, Charlie McGillis, Jr age 61 of Decatur Alabama was stopped for a traffic violation on Interstate 24 west near the 116 mile-marker by Tennessee State Trooper Donnie Clark. According to the arrest warrants the man and a passenger had conflicting stories about their travels. The trooper did a safety pat down of McGillis and felt something in his pocket and discovered what was believed to be a glass pipe and a small amount of marijuana. After a search of the man’s car the warrant says that Trooper Clark found 1,179 Hydrocodone pills in several bottles inside the subject’s luggage. McGillis allegedly claimed the luggage and pills were his.
McGillis was booked at the Coffee County Jail for unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, schedule II drug violation and schedule VI drug violation. His bond was set at $17,000 and his court date is November 28, 2017.