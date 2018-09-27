On Tuesday September 25th at approximately 4:15pm, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Circle E. Ranch located on Keith Springs Mountain in reference to Jackson County Alabama Sheriff’s Office and Scottsboro, AL Police Department being in pursuit of a vehicle. Sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit on State Route #16 in the area of the Circle E. Ranch. A report filed by deputies stated that the vehicle was traveling at a very high rate of speed, placing other motorist safety in extreme danger. The pursuit proceeded to the intersection of State Route #16 and Highway 64, where Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to force the vehicle off the roadway and into the ditch.
At this point, the suspect, Jessie Ray Smith of South Market St. Scottsboro, AL., was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Jail where he is currently being held on multiple charges with a $35,000 bond. Smith has a court date in Franklin County General Sessions Court set for December 3rd, 2018 at 8:00am.
The traffic crash is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. There were no reported injuries at this time.
Alabama Police Pursuit Ends in Tennessee
On Tuesday September 25th at approximately 4:15pm, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Circle E. Ranch located on Keith Springs Mountain in reference to Jackson County Alabama Sheriff’s Office and Scottsboro, AL Police Department being in pursuit of a vehicle. Sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit on State Route #16 in the area of the Circle E. Ranch. A report filed by deputies stated that the vehicle was traveling at a very high rate of speed, placing other motorist safety in extreme danger. The pursuit proceeded to the intersection of State Route #16 and Highway 64, where Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to force the vehicle off the roadway and into the ditch.