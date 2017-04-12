Al White Motors Raising Money for a deceased Mother that died in a Car Accident

Al White Motors in Manchester hired a young lady to work in their office three weeks ago. She was 29 years old and a mother of 7 month old twins. She was involved in a terrible accident Thursday and passed away Monday morning. She leaving behind a husband and two babies. Her name was Kelly Owens from Estill Springs. Al White Motors is raising funds for the husband for any expenses that he may have. They are going to try and raise as much as they can for the family. Al White Motors is conducting a raffle for an Orion cooler. Tickets are $10 each and you can pick them up at Al White Ford Lincoln. Any help you can give would be appreciated but certainly not expected. Thanks for any help. Retail value on cooler is $419. Thanks to The Sportsman’s Corner for the great deal on the cooler.