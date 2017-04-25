Air Engineering Metal Trades Council at AEDC turn down Contract Offer from National Aerospace Solutions

Officials have announced that workers represented by the Air Engineering Metal Trades Council (AEMTC) at AEDC have rejected the labor agreement recently presented by National Aerospace Solutions (NAS).
AEMTC represents 612 wage employees of NAS at the Arnold Engineering Development Complex. The two sides have a June 30 deadline to ratify a contract.
AEDC workers represented by the Metal Trades Council will continue to work under the provisions of the current labor agreement which expires June 30, 2017.
