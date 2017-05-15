After Allegedly running from Police–Manchester man facing Multiple Charges

Phillip Charles Gatewood jail intake photo.
On Wednesday May 10th 2017 deputies with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department went to serve an active warrant for arrest of Phillip Charles Gatewood age 38 on Walden Ridge Road in Manchester. Deputies were attempting to make contact with Gatewood, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. The arrest warrant states that Gatewood allegedly took off at a high rate of speed and led deputies on a pursuit that placed deputies and other citizen’s lives at risk by the man’s reckless driving. Gatewood later slowed his vehicle and put his hands up as if he was going to stop. He then allegedly leaned over in an attempt to take cover and accelerated the vehicle toward where Investigator Kelly Smith was standing, who then moved quickly to keep from being struck by the vehicle. Deputies also state that during the pursuit Gatewood passed several citizens on the wrong side of the road at a high rate of speed and in aggressive manner. Pursuit was continued down Sixteenth Model Road where contact was lost and the pursuit was terminated.
On Thursday May 11, Investigator James Sherrill and Deputy Brandon Reed received information that Gatewood might be at a residence on Allie Boyton Road. When they arrived they say Gatewood was barricaded in a bedroom. A few minutes later he came out of the room and was arrested.
Gatewood was charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault, violation of parole, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving on revoked/suspended license. His bond was set at $126,500 and he will appear in Coffee County court June 19, 2017.