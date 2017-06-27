AEDC Prepares for Possible Strike

The commander of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex headquartered at Arnold AFB has directed the reconfiguration of gates and installation of barriers in preparation for a possible labor dispute.
The Air Engineering Metal Trades Council, and the National Aerospace Solutions, LLC, the test, operations and sustainment contractor at Arnold AFB, have not agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement which would replace the current bridge agreement set to expire June 30.
The AEMTC represents approximately 625 employees from 11 trade unions. The two parties have been negotiating the new CBA since February. Should the current agreement lapse, the AEMTC members may choose to strike and possibly picket their employer.
During any labor disputes among the contractor workforce, the Air Force maintains strict neutrality, but must maintain safety of personnel and equipment, security of data and information and ensure mission
continuation. NAS has developed a plan which will allow them to meet their contractual obligations to the Air Force during a strike on an adjusted schedule.
To prepare for a possible strike and picketing, the commander has pre-designated Gate 2, which is normally the commercial delivery gate, as the reserve gate at which the AEMTC members may peacefully exercise their constitutional rights. If a strike occurs, all NAS employees, vendors, suppliers and subcontractors of NAS must only use Gate 2 to enter and exit the base.
Additionally, all other DOD contractors, vendors, deliveries and subcontractors not affiliated with NAS must use Gate 1, next to the fitness center, to enter the base, and must exit through the Main Gate.
DOD employees, retirees, dependents and visitors not affiliated with NAS must use the Main Gate only.
Should a strike begin, normal traffic patterns and flows on Wattendorf Memorial Highway may be altered, which may result in delays. Until such time, as they return to normal gate operations, everyone using Wattendorf Hwy should use caution in the areas around the Arnold AFB gates.
