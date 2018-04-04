AED Donated to Lady Raider Softball by Unity Medical Center
An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a lightweight, portable device that delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart. The shock can potentially stop an irregular heartbeat and allow a normal rhythm to resume following sudden cardiac arrest.
Cardiac arrest – an electrical malfunction in the heart that causes an irregular heartbeat and disrupts the flow of blood to the brain, lungs, and other organs – is the leading cause of death. Each year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States.
When a person has a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby. According to the American Heart Association, about 90 percent of people who suffer out-of- hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.
AED’s make it possible for more people to respond to a medical emergency where defibrillation is required. Because AED’s are portable, they can be used by nonmedical people. AED’s give the user step-by-step instructions, both on screen and over a speaker, making it easier to use.
“Unity Medical Center is proud to provide the Lady Raider Softball team with their very own AED. In the event that defibrillation is needed, whether it be on the field, or in the stands, we want to give everyone the best chance for survival”, says Ashley Melton, Director of Marketing and Community Relations at UMC.
Unity Medical Center is located at 481 Interstate Drive in Manchester and can be reached by telephone at 931-728-6354.