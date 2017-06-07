Advice from the Better Business Bureau
Regulators are considering whether to ban these messages. They have been hearing from ringless voicemail providers and pro-business groups, which argue that these messages should not qualify as calls and, therefore, should be exempt from consumer protection laws that ban similar types of telephone marketing.
The FCC is collecting public comments on the issue after receiving a petition from a ringless voicemail provider that wants to avoid regulation under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991. That federal law among other things prohibits calling cellular phones with automated dialing and artificial or prerecorded voices without first obtaining consent, except in an emergency.
To file a complaint to the FCC, go to https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/express, enter 02-278 in the field for “Proceeding(s)” and type your comments at the bottom of the page. It’s not necessary to mention “ringless voicemail,” but it can’t hurt.