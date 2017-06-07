«

»

Advice from the Better Business Bureau

Portions of this story and picture courtesy of WGNS Radio.

Better Business Bureau area branch manager Terrie Page says ringless voice mail technology is gaining traction called ringless voicemail. This is the latest attempt by telemarketers and debt collectors to reach the masses. The calls are quietly deposited through a back door, directly into a voicemail box and to the surprise of the recipient, who cannot do anything to block them.
Regulators are considering whether to ban these messages. They have been hearing from ringless voicemail providers and pro-business groups, which argue that these messages should not qualify as calls and, therefore, should be exempt from consumer protection laws that ban similar types of telephone marketing.
The FCC is collecting public comments on the issue after receiving a petition from a ringless voicemail provider that wants to avoid regulation under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991. That federal law among other things prohibits calling cellular phones with automated dialing and artificial or prerecorded voices without first obtaining consent, except in an emergency.
To file a complaint to the FCC, go to https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/express, enter 02-278 in the field for “Proceeding(s)” and type your comments at the bottom of the page. It’s not necessary to mention “ringless voicemail,” but it can’t hurt.