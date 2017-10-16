Administrative Office of the Courts Extends Dealine for Court Security Applications
Officials have approved new minimum security standards for courtrooms, which include more training, armed guards in court and extra protection on the bench.
Preference will be given to counties with courtrooms that do not currently meet the present minimum courtroom security standards as well as counties that have experienced a courtroom security breach during the 12-month period of July 1, 2016 – June 30, 2017. In June of this year, at the Coffee County Justice Center an inmate fought a court officer for his weapon and shot another officer before running from the courthouse. He eventually ran to nearby house and turned the gun on himself.
Officials say rural counties need the most work. It will all be a part of a one-time $2 million grant approved by Gov. Haslam. Officials are asking for another $2 million to complete the project.
The Administrative Office of the Courts has extended its deadline for court security applications to Nov. 17th.