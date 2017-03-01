The registration deadline for the ACT preparation class sponsored by Motlow State Community College has been extended to Monday, March 6, at noon.
Classes will meet each Monday on March 6, 13, 20, 27, and April 3, from 6-8:30 p.m. in Simon Hall, room 132, on the Moore County campus. Students should bring $60 for registration, with checks made payable to Motlow State Community College, and $32.95 for the textbook, made payable to Motlow College Bookstore. Please bring exact change or check, and textbooks will only be sold on the first night.
The class is designed to prepare high school students for the four sections tested on the ACT Assessment by covering test taking strategies, pacing oneself, using logic, reviewing answers, etc.
To register call the office of Extended Services at 931-393-1760 or 1-800-654-4877, extension 1760.
ACT Prep Classes at Motlow
