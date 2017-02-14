Accused Killer in Court

Accused killer Connie Sanders King will be in court Wednesday afternoon after being arrested last Thursday night.
Mrs King and her husband Troy King were charged with the Nov. 13, 2012 murder of Thomas Colucci of Manchester at a residence they shared in the Pocahontas Road area of Manchester.
After the murder and while investigators with the sheriff’s department were searching for the killer of Colucci, Connie King left the state and moved to Florida where she was later arrested. Troy King, who has entered a plea of guilty in the murder, was arrested near San Diego, California.
During a preliminary hearing last year, Connie King’s mother testified that if her daughter was granted bond, she would live in Grundy County with her.
Part of her release was that she would wear GPS ankle bracelet for tracking purpose and that she would stay at her mother’s house. Her mother told Coffee County Circuit Court Judge Vanessa Jackson that she would stay with her and that if she should leave the residence she would contact authorities and notify them of such action.
King was released from the Coffee County Jail Feb. 24, 2015 with the understanding that she was to wear a GPS ankle monitoring device and that unless she was going to meet with her attorney she was to stay at her mother’s residence in Grundy County.
Authorities were notified that Connie King was now being tracked at a residence in Manchester. She was arrested at the apartment Thursday night by Capt. Frank Watkins and booked into the Coffee County Jail where she has been held since being taken into custody.
King’s attorney has withdrawn from the case and she is now represented by Josh Crain of Murfreesboro.
Assistant District Attorneys Jason Ponder and Kristy West are prosecuting the case.
