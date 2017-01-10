Motlow State Community College is offering the ACCUPLACER assessment test at all Motlow campuses multiple times through the 2017 calendar year. The ACCUPLACER assessment test replaced the COMPASS test. Students planning to enroll at Motlow for the spring semester who need to take the ACCUPLACER, which is used to assess a student’s readiness for college-level work, should do so as soon as possible.
Before taking the test, students must have the following on file in Motlow’s admissions office: a completed admission application, official high school and/or college transcripts, and if applicable, official test scores. Special test accommodations are available for students who require other than standard conditions for taking the test.
The ACCUPLACER test is a computer testing system that helps determine students’ academic readiness in reading, sentence skills and mathematics for college level work. Test results determine which courses are best suited to the student’s level of readiness.
The first initial test is provided free of charge. Students who take the ACCUPLACER test and feel their test results have placed them incorrectly, may challenge their initial placement score and retake the test or portions of the test. The college charges a $10 challenge fee for each portion of the test or $20 to challenge the entire test.
Students who are 21 years of age or older must take all three portions (reading, sentence skills and math) unless they have valid ACT scores on file or collegiate credit from an accredited college or university.
For the next available test dates and registration, please visit the Motlow State testing website (www.mscc.edu/testing) or call 931-393-1763 or 1-800-654-4877 ext. 1763.
ACCUPLACER Assessment Test set for Motlow
