Coffee County Raider Academy will host an academic orientation for all incoming freshmen for the 2017-2018 school year on Tuesday, March 14th from 6-8 PM.
Their academic orientation will serve as an opportunity for students and parents to receive vital registration information, tour the building, and meet with the faculty.
The Raider Academy staff looks forward to having eighth grade students and their parents from both Coffee County Middle and Westwood Middle School to join them for this informational meeting.
Academic Orientation to be held at Coffee County Raider Academy
