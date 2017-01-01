The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Tullahoma High School National Honor Society is pleased to host a luncheon to thank and recognize all of the workers who helped Tullahoma recover from the tornado damage. The luncheon is scheduled Tuesday, January 10 from 11:30am to 1:00pm at D.W. Wilson Community Center.
“I want to express our sincere gratitude to all of the organizations that helped the City of Tullahoma recover,” said Mayor Lane Curlee. “The response from the area to help the people of Tullahoma has been tremendous. Many public agencies from the area have been part of the response efforts, along with several faith-based organizations who are putting their faith into action. Our heart-felt appreciation goes out to the many hundreds who have come to the aid of Tullahoma and who have put in long hours of hard work.”
The community is asked to show their gratitude by providing desserts for the luncheon. Desserts can be dropped off at D. W. Wilson Community Center, 501 North Collins Street on Tuesday, January 10 from 7:00am to 11:00am.
A Tullahoma Thank You
The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Tullahoma High School National Honor Society is pleased to host a luncheon to thank and recognize all of the workers who helped Tullahoma recover from the tornado damage. The luncheon is scheduled Tuesday, January 10 from 11:30am to 1:00pm at D.W. Wilson Community Center.