90 Workers let go at Local Plant

Approximately 90 workers here in Coffee County will soon be looking for work.
United Technologies Corp. Aerospace Systems, landing systems manufacturing plant in Tullahoma are letting the workers go after a new labor contract was approved.
United Steelworkers Local 6817, representing hourly employees at the Tullahoma plant, voted to accept a new four-year labor contract that came with a significant reduction in the workforce.