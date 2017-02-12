Approximately 90 workers here in Coffee County will soon be looking for work.
United Technologies Corp. Aerospace Systems, landing systems manufacturing plant in Tullahoma are letting the workers go after a new labor contract was approved.
United Steelworkers Local 6817, representing hourly employees at the Tullahoma plant, voted to accept a new four-year labor contract that came with a significant reduction in the workforce.
90 Workers let go at Local Plant
